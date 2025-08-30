Macron warns Putin will have ‘played’ Trump if he refuses to meet Zelensky

TOULON, FRANCE: Russian President Vladimir Putin will have “played” his US counterpart Donald Trump if he fails to agree to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by a Monday (Sep 1) deadline, French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Friday (Aug 29).

Macron said he hoped the long-anticipated meeting would take place but cautioned that if it did not, France and its allies would push for fresh “primary and secondary sanctions” to pressure Moscow.

“This cannot stay without response,” Macron told reporters after talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the south of France. Both leaders said they would speak again with Trump over the weekend.

“I hope it (the meeting between Putin and Zelensky) takes place but if not... we will push for primary and secondary sanctions which will pressure Russia and force it to come to the negotiating table,” Macron said.