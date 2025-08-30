Macron warns Putin will have ‘played’ Trump if he refuses to meet Zelensky

TOULON, FRANCE: Russian President Vladimir Putin will have “played” his US counterpart Donald Trump if he fails to agree to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by a Monday (Sep 1) deadline, French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Friday (Aug 29).
Macron said he hoped the long-anticipated meeting would take place but cautioned that if it did not, France and its allies would push for fresh “primary and secondary sanctions” to pressure Moscow.
“This cannot stay without response,” Macron told reporters after talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the south of France. Both leaders said they would speak again with Trump over the weekend.
“I hope it (the meeting between Putin and Zelensky) takes place but if not... we will push for primary and secondary sanctions which will pressure Russia and force it to come to the negotiating table,” Macron said.
CALLS PUTIN AN “OGRE”
Macron said he stood by his earlier description of Putin as an “ogre at our gates,” remarks that drew an angry response from Moscow.
“We say there is an ogre at the gates of Europe... this is very much what the Georgians (after a 2008 invasion), the Ukrainians and many other nations feel very deeply,” Macron said. “That is a man who has decided to go down an authoritarian path and impose an imperialism to change international frontiers.”
He added that Putin often says one thing at international talks and then acts differently on the ground.
“The gap between President Putin’s positions at international summits and the reality on the ground shows how insincere he is,” Macron said, pointing to deadly Russian drone and missile strikes on Kyiv on Thursday.
GERMAN SUPPORT
Merz said Russia’s war in Ukraine could continue for “many more months” and that he had “no illusions” about the prospects of a quick end to the conflict.
“We will not abandon Ukraine,” the German leader vowed, but added that Putin was showing “no readiness” to meet Zelensky.
“To be frank that does not surprise me as this belongs to the strategy of the Russian president,” Merz said.