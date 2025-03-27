Macron warns of Russia 'desire for war' ahead of Ukraine security summit

"In any case, a contingent is a combat force, but they are there primarily to control the situation, monitor the situation, conduct joint training, and ensure that Russia does not have any desire to return with aggression," he said.



Macron stressed that European forces would not be in Ukraine to fight. "It is a pacificist approach."



But the French president also outlined how the situation on the ground could look after a ceasefire, with a dividing line. The question will be "what the mechanism" will be to monitor the peace, he said.



A European force could be "a card in the hand of the Ukrainians" that would "dissuade the Russians" from launching another attack, he said. But such a force would not be on the front line, he added.



Macron also said it was "much too early" to consider lifting sanctions against Russia.



"Ultimately, sanctions depend solely on Russia's choice of aggression, and therefore, their lifting depends solely on Russia's choice to comply with international law," he said.