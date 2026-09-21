Macron welcomes Canada's Carney to French Atlantic territory

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday (Sep 20) welcomed Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney to France's tiny North Atlantic territory of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, just off the Canadian coast.

The leaders' meeting was being held at a time when both their countries are experiencing strained relations with the United States.

They were expected to confirm Canada's close relations with both France and the European Union in a joint statement following a working lunch.

"In a world in crisis, our friendship is a strength," Macron posted on X, below a video of him welcoming Carney at the airport.

"Together, we affirm our sovereignty, our freedom to decide and our willingness to build a future of peace and prosperity," he added.