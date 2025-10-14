Madagascar president hangs on to power as thousands protest

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar: President Andry Rajoelina ratcheted up tensions in Madagascar Tuesday (Oct 14) by dissolving the National Assembly to block a vote to force him out of office as thousands gathered for new protests calling for his resignation.

Civil servants and trade unionists joined the large crowd in the capital in a fresh demonstration against Rajoelina after he made clear in an address from hiding late Monday that he did not intend to bow to demands that he quit.

The protests reached a pivotal point at the weekend when mutinous soldiers and security forces joined the demonstrators and called for the president and other government ministers to step down.

Youth-led protests have rocked the Indian Ocean island since Sep 25, ignited by anger over power and water shortages and developing into demonstrations against the president and ruling elite.

After reports that he had left the country with the assistance of France, Rajoelina said in the national address that he was in a "safe place to protect my life" but did not reveal his location.

The 51-year-old, who came to power after a military-backed coup in 2009, said he was "on a mission to find solutions" to the political crisis and would not let the impoverished nation "destroy itself".

His order to dissolve the National Assembly came as parliamentarians were gathering ahead of an expected vote to strip him of the presidency for desertion of duty.

Opposition parliamentarian Marc Ravalomanana told reporters earlier Tuesday that the National Assembly had called an extraordinary session to "note the absence of power in Madagascar".

"There is a power vacuum. The solution is not revenge, neither confusion, but a peaceful, inclusive and responsible transition," said Ravalomanana, who lost power to Rajoelina in the 2009 coup.