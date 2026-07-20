Madonna, Shakira, Bieber and The Muppets light up World Cup half-time show

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey: Musical headliners Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber, BTS and Coldplay were joined by Brazilian football icons and Ted Lasso actors in a spectacular first-ever World Cup final half-time show on Sunday (Jul 19).

The star-packed, Super Bowl-style extravaganza, a first for football's showpiece event, also featured a tribute to football icon Pele, and a rendition of Seven Nation Army led by Gustavo Dudamel and featuring musicians from the US, Venezuela and Iran.

Sesame Street and The Muppets characters joined Coldplay and a New York elementary school choir to close out a performance designed to raise money for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which promotes access to sport for underprivileged children.

The 12-minute performance meant the total half-time break in the match between Spain and Argentina lasted 27 minutes.

LARGEST SHOW SINCE LIVE AID?

Organisers had billed the half-time show as "the single largest gathering of artists united for a cause since Live Aid", and "the most-watched 11 minutes of broadcast music performance in history".

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino predicted "a couple of billion" people would tune in.

The extended interruption to football's most important game had drawn some criticism over the potential impact on players' performance.

While highly unusual for football, the show was slightly shorter than most recent Super Bowl half-time performances, which have typically run around 13 to 14 minutes.

The crowd erupted with a roar as the show began with Madonna being transported through tunnels beneath MetLife Stadium on a dune buggy driven by Brazilian football legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

Her performance of Music led to an orchestra featuring the New York Philharmonic, Venezuela's Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra and Iranian violinist Bijan Mortazavi performing the White Stripes' Seven Nation Army, a rock hit that has become a global US football stadium staple.

Footage of Norway fans' "Viking row" celebration from this tournament led into K-pop group BTS performing their hit Dynamite, rewritten with football-specific lyrics, before Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and his "Coach Beard" sidekick Brendan Hunt made a surprise appearance.

They introduced Canadian pop star Bieber, who performed an emotional, World Cup-tailored version of Everything Hallelujah, before Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy ramped the energy back up with this World Cup's anthem, Dai Dai, accompanied by Ugandan dancers.