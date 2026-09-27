Thousands march in Madrid to protest Spain's housing crisis after eviction of 87-year-old woman

Images of Maricarmen Abascal being carried from her Madrid flat on a stretcher on Wednesday after police broke down her door have thrust Spain's housing crisis back into the spotlight ahead of a general election due in 2027.

Protesters rattled keys, blew whistles, chanted slogans and held banners calling for measures to curb rising housing costs and make evictions more difficult as they marched through central Madrid.

"You could be the next Maricarmen," read one banner.

Enrique Ortega de Miguel, a 38-year-old graphic designer who lives with his mother, said the housing market in Spain was "impossible".

"It is a struggle to find a place you can afford, then you live in fear of being forced out," he told AFP at the protest.

Government authorities put the turnout at around 25,000, while organisers of the protest said 300,000 participated.

"Maricarmen's eviction has caused outrage and marks a turning point," Alicia del Rio, spokesman for the Madrid Tenants' Union, told reporters at the start of the march, which ended outside parliament.

Abascal, who has become a symbol of Spain's housing crisis, urged Spaniards to join the protest in a video message posted online just hours before it got underway.

"I want what has happened to me to serve so that it does not happen to other people," she said from hospital, where she has been treated for exhaustion since her eviction.

"I want it to encourage people to fight and to help change the laws that have allowed me to be evicted," she added in the video, posted by the tenants' union.