Ousted Venezuelan leader Maduro pleads not guilty to US narcotics charges

NEW YORK: Toppled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pleaded not guilty on Monday (Jan 5) to ⁠narcotics charges after President Donald Trump's stunning capture of him rattled world leaders and left officials in Caracas scrambling to regroup.



"I'm president of the Republic of Venezuela and I'm here kidnapped since Jan 3, Saturday," Maduro told the court, speaking in Spanish through an interpreter. "I was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela."

"I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man. I am still president of my country," Maduro, 63, said, before being cut off by United States District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan federal court.

Maduro's wife Cilia Flores also pleaded not guilty. The next court date was set for Mar 17.

Dozens of protesters, both pro- and anti-Maduro, gathered outside the courthouse before the half-hour hearing.

Hours later in Caracas, Maduro's vice president Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela's interim president with words of support for Maduro but no indication she would fight the US move.

"I come with pain in my heart over the kidnapping of two heroes who are being held hostage," she said, pledging to move Venezuela forward in "these terrible times".