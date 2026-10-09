Venezuela's Maduro, wife hit with new US torture charges
The US filed new torture charges against former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, accusing them of involvement in torture and abuse of detainees in Venezuela.
NEW YORK: The United States on Thursday (Oct 8) filed new torture charges against ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, bolstering a mounting criminal case against the pair held in US custody.
Maduro and Flores already face drug trafficking and firearms charges in the United States after they were snatched from their Caracas compound in an extraordinary US military raid in January.
A new court filing shows both are now further charged with conspiracy to commit torture against victims, including US citizens, in Venezuelan detention - with prosecutors detailing alleged waterboardings, rapes and beatings.
Torture was allegedly used to "intimidate, harass, and neutralize their opponents, including through kidnappings."
In a 2022 instance, Venezuelan authorities allegedly tortured an American who they accused of plotting to assassinate Maduro.
"That torture included electric shock to arms, legs, and genitals; asphyxiation; beatings; deprivation of food and water; and forced injections of a substance that caused (the victim) to experience seizures," the filing states.
During his 2013-2026 presidency, rights groups widely accused Maduro of using political repression to cling to power.
"These additional charges reflect the dedication of this Administration to delivering justice for the victims of torture, narcoterrorism, and organized crime," Attorney General Todd Blanche said on X.
FBI Director Kash Patel said the latest charges showed Washington's commitment to "accountability, the rule of law, and the protection of US national security."
Maduro and Flores already face drug trafficking and firearms charges in the United States after they were snatched from their Caracas compound in an extraordinary US military raid in January.
A new court filing shows both are now further charged with conspiracy to commit torture against victims, including US citizens, in Venezuelan detention - with prosecutors detailing alleged waterboardings, rapes and beatings.
Torture was allegedly used to "intimidate, harass, and neutralize their opponents, including through kidnappings."
In a 2022 instance, Venezuelan authorities allegedly tortured an American who they accused of plotting to assassinate Maduro.
"That torture included electric shock to arms, legs, and genitals; asphyxiation; beatings; deprivation of food and water; and forced injections of a substance that caused (the victim) to experience seizures," the filing states.
During his 2013-2026 presidency, rights groups widely accused Maduro of using political repression to cling to power.
"These additional charges reflect the dedication of this Administration to delivering justice for the victims of torture, narcoterrorism, and organized crime," Attorney General Todd Blanche said on X.
FBI Director Kash Patel said the latest charges showed Washington's commitment to "accountability, the rule of law, and the protection of US national security."
"PRISONER OF WAR"
Maduro and Flores are slated for a trial in New York next June and are being held in a Brooklyn jail.
US prosecutors claim that Maduro used state power to protect and promote illegal drug smuggling, and that he allied himself with cartels to ship tons of cocaine into the United States.
Maduro has denied the charges he originally faced: "narco-terrorism" conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices as well as conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.
He has described himself as a "prisoner of war" and said the US military kidnapped him.
Flores has similarly pleaded not guilty to cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.
She has been additionally charged with "narco-terrorism" conspiracy, the court filing showed.
Also on Thursday, a US court denied a request by Flores to be moved from jail to private home detention in New York to help her address an apparent heart problem.
The pair have both appealed to have the charges against them dismissed, claiming they have immunity as president and first lady of a sovereign country.
Since Maduro's capture, vice president Delcy Rodriguez has governed Venezuela as interim leader under intense pressure from US President Donald Trump's administration.
US energy firms have this year signed a raft of multi-billion-dollar deals with Venezuela, which has agreed to grant the United States control of a huge chunk of its vast oil reserves.
US prosecutors claim that Maduro used state power to protect and promote illegal drug smuggling, and that he allied himself with cartels to ship tons of cocaine into the United States.
Maduro has denied the charges he originally faced: "narco-terrorism" conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices as well as conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.
He has described himself as a "prisoner of war" and said the US military kidnapped him.
Flores has similarly pleaded not guilty to cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices.
She has been additionally charged with "narco-terrorism" conspiracy, the court filing showed.
Also on Thursday, a US court denied a request by Flores to be moved from jail to private home detention in New York to help her address an apparent heart problem.
The pair have both appealed to have the charges against them dismissed, claiming they have immunity as president and first lady of a sovereign country.
Since Maduro's capture, vice president Delcy Rodriguez has governed Venezuela as interim leader under intense pressure from US President Donald Trump's administration.
US energy firms have this year signed a raft of multi-billion-dollar deals with Venezuela, which has agreed to grant the United States control of a huge chunk of its vast oil reserves.
Source: AFP/fs
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