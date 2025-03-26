Magazine publishes full US attack plan on Yemen, shared in Signal chat

"There weren't details, and there was nothing in there that compromised, and it had no impact on the attack, which was very successful," Trump told podcaster Vince Coglianese when asked about the latest revelations.



Vice President JD Vance, who was on the Signal conversation, said The Atlantic had "oversold" the story.



National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who has taken responsibility for accidentally adding Atlantic journalist Jeffrey Goldberg to the chat, likewise insisted that the Signal chain revealed "no locations" and "NO WAR PLANS".



Goldberg revealed Monday that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sent information in the Signal chat about imminent strikes against the Houthi rebels on Mar 15.



The magazine - which initially said it published only the broad outlines about the attacks to protect US troops - said it had published the full details after Trump repeatedly denied that any classified details had been included.



The texting was done barely half an hour before the first US warplanes took off - and two hours before the first target was expected to be bombed.