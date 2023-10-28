Maine shooting changes Congress member's mind on 'assault rifle' ban, but not the math in Washington

WASHINGTON: The latest mass shooting in the United States, which killed 18 people in Maine, prompted US Representative Jared Golden, whose constituents died in the massacre, to reverse his opposition to a ban on assault-style weapons.

But his change of heart does not change the equation in Washington, where President Joe Biden's push to reinstate a ban of such guns has been a non-starter for Republicans who control the House of Representatives and back gun rights.

Golden, a conservative Democrat who represents a district that supported then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, on Thursday (Oct 26) said he had opposed a ban out of "false confidence" that his community was above such violence.

"The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure, which is why I now call on the United States Congress to ban assault rifles like the one used by this sick perpetrator of this mass killing in my home town of Lewiston, Maine," he said. "I ask for forgiveness and support as I seek to put an end to these terrible shootings."

Biden said in a statement on Friday the nation was mourning "another senseless and tragic mass shooting" and urged Republicans to help pass a bill "banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to enact universal background checks, to require safe storage of guns, and end immunity from liability for gun manufacturers."

Congressional aides said on Friday they knew of no new attempt to pass such a bill, which would need to pass the Republican-controlled House by a simple majority and win 60 votes in the 100-member Senate.