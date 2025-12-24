Major California storm brings heavy rain, snow, evacuations

LOS ANGELES: A major winter storm rolled into California on Tuesday (Dec 23), forcing hundreds of evacuations in burn areas while threatening flooding and travel delays through Christmas for much of the state, officials said.

A "strong atmospheric river brings heavy rain, snow, and wind to California through Friday," the National Weather Service said in a statement Tuesday, warning anyone in northern, central and southern parts of the state to "exercise extreme caution".

"If you're planning to be out on the roads during the Christmas holiday, please reconsider your plans," National Weather Service meteorologist Ariel Cohen told reporters in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Driven by an atmospheric river known as "the Pineapple Express", which moves the heavy moisture from the tropical climes of Hawaii to rain on the West Coast, the storm is expected to dump rain and snow for several days.

"By the time we get to late Wednesday through Friday, many areas will likely be experiencing significant flooding, along with rockslides and mudslides, especially through the high terrain and canyon roadways."

Some Southern California communities could see up to 30.5cm of rainfall, Cohen said.

In 2025, state officials say 8,019 wildfires killed 31 people and destroyed 212,551 hectares across California, with major fires in Los Angeles burning through residential neighbourhoods including the Pacific Palisades at the beginning of the year.

"Recent burn areas, including those impacted by the January wildfires, remain highly susceptible to mud and debris flows," LA county officials said in a statement.

More than 200 homes were placed under evacuation orders Tuesday, according to LA law enforcement.

Flood watches were in effect for much of Los Angeles County and other parts of the state late Tuesday.

In the Sierra Nevada, the major mountain range along the eastern border of California, more than a foot of snow had already fallen this week, with up to five feet of snow forecast before the storm is through.

The storm was also expected to bring wind gusts of up to 88kmh across the state.

"The combination of increasingly saturated soil and the strong winds will bring the potential for widespread downed trees and power lines," weather officials warned. "Lives and property are in great danger."