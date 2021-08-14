Major earthquake strikes Haiti, felt across Caribbean

PORT-AU-PRINCE: A major earthquake struck western Haiti on Saturday (Aug 14) and was felt across the Caribbean where people fled their homes for fear that buildings might collapse.

The 7-magnitude earthquake quake struck 8km from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10km, the US Geological Survey said.

The country is still recovering from a 7-magnitude earthquake closer to the capital 11 years ago that killed tens if not hundreds of thousands of people and flattened swathes of buildings, leaving many homeless.

"Everyone is really afraid. It's been years since such a big earthquake," said Daniel Ross, a resident in the eastern Cuban city of Guantanamo, adding that his home stood firm but the furniture shook.