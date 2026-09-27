Police declare major incident at UK's Fairford air base, used by US air forces

LONDON: British police said on Sunday (Sep 27) they had arrested several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and the army was examining a number of vehicles after security was stepped up at a British air base used by US air forces in southwest England.

The British government gave authorisation to the US to use RAF Fairford to carry out strikes on Iranian missile sites that are attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

A Reuters eyewitness said armed police were blocking access to the main gate of the base. Around 30 emergency vehicles, including police cars, ambulances and fire engines, were stationed in the village of Fairford near the base.

"A number of properties are currently being evacuated in the Whelford area following the declaration of a major incident. It follows the arrest of several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act," Gloucestershire police said in a statement, referring to a village near the air base.

"The Army's specialist explosive ordnance disposal team are currently examining a number of vehicles."

A spokesperson for the US Air Force said they would not discuss specific force protection measures.