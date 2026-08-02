Majority of EU countries call for talks over migrant influx into Ceuta enclave

Meloni on X wrote that "the line that Italy has long supported is today shared by an ever-growing number of European Nations. Defending the external borders of the Union is not the interest of a single Nation. It is a shared responsibility of Europe".

Among the other signatories are German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the prime ministers of Hungary, Sweden and Poland, but not the French and Portuguese leaders, whose countries directly border Spain.

"We cannot allow uncontrolled mass crossings, the instrumentalisation of migration or other hybrid threats to create the perception that illegal entry into the European Union is possible," the letter said.

"Such a perception would encourage further attempts, undermine confidence in our common migration policy and have repercussions for all Member States."

It suggested that "ministers should in particular consider enhanced Frontex support and the effectiveness of EU cooperation with Morocco."

"We take note that no unauthorised onward movements have been recorded towards Europe," it added.

Spain's interior ministry said Saturday that nearly all of the 60,000 migrants who breached the border since Wednesday had left and the situation in Ceuta was nearly back to normal.