'Make NATO great again', US tells allies

BRUSSELS: US defence chief Pete Hegseth issued a call Thursday (Feb 13) to "make NATO great again" - urging European countries to spend more on defence with a twist on Donald Trump's trademark slogan.Meeting NATO partners the day after Trump revealed plans to start peace talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin , the Pentagon had said Washington remained committed to the alliance but members needed to do more for it to "endure"."Our partners must do far more for Europe's defence. We must make NATO great again," Hegseth told reporters after the talks in Brussels, warning that "President Trump will not allow anyone to turn Uncle Sam into Uncle Sucker."The former Fox TV contributor and military veteran described the Ukraine conflict as "a factory reset for NATO", echoing Trump's demands for allies to more than double their defence spending targets to five per cent of GDP.