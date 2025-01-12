Malala Yousafzai at Muslim girls' education summit snubbed by Taliban

"AT LAST"

Pakistan is facing its own severe education crisis, with more than 26 million children out of school, according to government figures, one of the highest numbers in the world.



Sharif said "inadequate infrastructure, safety concerns, as well as deeply entrenched societal norms" were barriers to girls' education.



Zahra Tariq, a 23-year-old studying clinical psychology who attended the opening of the summit, told AFP: "At last we have a good initiative on Muslim girls' education."



But, Tariq added, "Those in rural areas are still facing problems. In some cases their families are the first barrier."



Yousafzai became a household name after she was attacked by Pakistan Taliban militants on a school bus in the remote Swat valley in 2012.



Militancy was widespread in the region at the time as the war between the Afghan Taliban and NATO forces raged across the border in Afghanistan.



The Pakistan and Afghan Taliban are separate groups but share close links and similar ideologies, including a strong disbelief in educating girls.



Yousafzai was evacuated to the United Kingdom after her attack and went on to become a global advocate for girls' education and, at the age of 17, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner.