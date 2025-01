Malala Yousafzai at Muslim girls' education summit snubbed by Taliban

"I really call on all these ministers ... who came from all over the world, to offer scholarships, to have online education, to have all sorts of education for them. This is the task of the day," she told a panel.Yousafzai, who was shot by Pakistan Taliban militants in 2012 when she was a schoolgirl, is due to address the conference on Sunday."I'm truly honoured, overwhelmed and happy to be back in Pakistan," she told AFP as she arrived at the conference with her parents.She earlier posted on social media that she would speak about "why leaders must hold the Taliban accountable for their crimes against Afghan women & girls".Since returning to power in 2021, the Afghan Taliban government has imposed an austere version of Islamic law that the United Nations has called "gender apartheid".Yousafzai's father Ziauddin Yousafzai, a teacher who pushed against cultural norms for his daughter to go to school in Pakistan, told AFP he had not seen "any serious step or serious action from the Muslim world" on the cause of girls' education in Afghanistan.