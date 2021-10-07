Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine roll-out on continent
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine roll-out on continent

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine roll-out on continent

In this file photo taken on Dec 11, 2019, health officials prepare to vaccine residents of the Malawi village of Tomali, where young children were test subjects for the world's first vaccine against malaria. (File photo: AP/Jerome Delay)

07 Oct 2021 08:00PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 08:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NAIROBI: Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization (WHO) about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday (Oct 7), amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19.

John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline should be widely given to children in Africa. Experts said the recommendation was potentially a major advance against a disease that kills a quarter of a million African children each year.

"We will be engaging with GAVI (the vaccine alliance) and WHO in the coming days to understand first of all the availability of this vaccine," Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), told an online news conference.

He urged donors not to play a zero-sum game "where we fund COVID vaccines and neglect malaria vaccines".

He said it was unclear when the vaccine will be accessible to the many African countries where malaria is endemic because the cost per dose is not known and it is not clear how quickly production can be scaled up.

GSK has to date committed to produce 15 million doses of Mosquirix annually up to 2028 at a cost of production plus no more than 5 per cent margin.

A global market study led by the WHO this year projected demand for a malaria vaccine would be 50 million to 110 million doses per year by 2030 if it is deployed in areas with moderate to high transmission of the disease.

Related:

Nkengasong said the WHO's decision to recommend wide use of the malaria vaccine should be celebrated, calling malaria a major killer in Africa. He noted that by the end of 2021, malaria will likely have killed many more people in Africa, especially children, than COVID-19 has this year on the continent.

Mosquirix has been 30 years in the making.

A WHO-coordinated pilot programme in three African countries has already administered 2.3 million doses of the vaccine since 2019.

GAVI will consider in December whether and how to finance the vaccination programme.

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

malaria vaccine health African Union WHO

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us