Australian man charged with making fake bomb threat on Malaysia Airlines flight

SYDNEY: An Australian man was charged on Tuesday (Aug 15) with making a fake bomb threat on a flight to Malaysia, terrifying passengers and causing havoc in the country's airspace.

The Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur was forced to turn back on Monday afternoon when the agitated man started claiming he had "explosives" in his backpack, police said.

The flight took off from Sydney Airport just after 1pm, with 199 passengers and 12 crew members. It landed safely back on the Sydney runway at about 3.45pm, after the passenger "allegedly became disruptive" during the flight, police said.

The plane was parked on the end of a runway with emergency vehicles nearby, according to Australian television network 9 News.

Police said the 45-year-old, who was arrested without incident after the plane returned to Sydney, has been charged with one count of making a false statement about a threat to damage an aircraft.