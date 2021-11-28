Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Maldives bans travellers from 7 African nations due to Omicron COVID-19 variant
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Maldives bans travellers from 7 African nations due to Omicron COVID-19 variant

Maldives bans travellers from 7 African nations due to Omicron COVID-19 variant

General view of residents playing near an artificial beach in the Indian ocean in Maldives' capital Male on Feb 8, 2018. (File photo: AFP)

28 Nov 2021 04:08PM (Updated: 28 Nov 2021 04:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COLOMBO: Maldives said it was barring travellers from seven African countries from Sunday (Nov 28) over concerns about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Travellers will not be allowed into Maldives from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini, the health ministry said in a statement.

Travellers who arrived from these countries over the past two days will have to undergo 14 days of quarantine.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday declared the new coronavirus variant to be "of concern" and many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various African nations.

The new variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa last week and has so far been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

Related:

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

COVID-19 omicron variant Maldives

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us