Two bodies of Italian divers recovered in Maldives

MALE: An internationally backed recovery operation on Tuesday (May 19) brought to the surface the bodies of two Italian divers who drowned in the Maldives' worst diving disaster, the government said.

Spokesman Mohamed Hussain Shareef said the pair were among five who failed to return after they dived on Thursday at Vaavu atoll, just south of the capital Male.

"The two bodies that were brought to the surface from a cave at a depth of 60m will now be transferred to Male," Shareef told AFP.

Two final bodies are yet to be brought up from the same cave, he said, adding that the plan was to attempt to recover them on Wednesday.

One body of the dive party was recovered on Thursday, while a Maldivian rescuer died due to decompression complications on Saturday.

Italy initiated the international recovery effort after the Maldivian diver died on Saturday, forcing local authorities to suspend the search temporarily.

Maldivian authorities are yet to name the Italian victims. The four bodies were located on Monday, four days after they drowned in a deepwater cave.

Australia and Britain have also provided assistance to the recovery effort.