Italian divers in Maldives may have got lost in cave: recovery firm

One of the divers, 54-year-old Patrik Gronqvist, told AFP by telephone that they "had started to see some traces on the bottom, as if there had been some kind of activity", leading them to find all four bodies in a pitch-black hole in the cave.



"The bodies were here and there," within an area of two to three metres, he said.



"Three were on the floor (of the cave) and one in the roof."



Gronqvist said the mission had not been as "technically challenging" as previous operations he has been involved in.



"But this operation was very sad ... I will never forget it," he said.



The divers were returning to the cave Thursday to remove guide lines and operational equipment used inside the cave system during the recovery efforts.



"Much like at a crime scene, everything is documented, archived, and then cleaned up," Marroni said.



The photos and videos taken by the Finnish recovery team will be shared with the Maldivian authorities, who are investigating how the Italians were allowed to descend to a depth of 60 metres.



The Indian Ocean country permits a maximum depth of 30 metres for tourists.