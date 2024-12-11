Wildfire in Malibu destroys homes, sends thousands fleeing

MALIBU: A ferocious fire tore through Malibu on Tuesday (Dec 10), destroying at least seven homes in one of California's most desirable areas and forcing thousands to evacuate.

Multimillion-dollar properties, some owned by Hollywood celebrities, were in the path of the blaze, which exploded late on Monday, fanned by powerful winds and tinder-dry brush.

Firefighters were unable to get a foothold in the steep canyons that surround the stytlish enclave near Los Angeles, where towering flames were devouring hillsides, blanketing the air in choking smoke.

"We were completely surrounded," resident Alec Gellis told broadcaster KTLA.

"It was like 11pm. We hear people screaming. I walk outside - the sky is bright red.

"Within 45 minutes, it's coming down the hillside and then within an hour after that, we're fully surrounded, houses burning down on one side. Ridge is burning on the other side, mountains all around us.

"It got pretty scary at one point."

DOOR-TO-DOOR RESPONSE

Law enforcement officers have ordered thousands of people to leave their homes, with many more told to be ready to flee if conditions worsen.

"There are approximately 20,000 affected citizens under evacuation orders and evacuation warnings," said Jennifer Seeto, captain of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Fire can be extremely unpredictable and we highly encourage residents in the fire areas to be prepared. Have a plan and heed our evacuation warnings and orders."

Deputies had gone door-to-door urging people to get out as the flames began to spread on Monday night.

Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart said the fire had been "traumatic", but vowed that the city and its people would not be defeated.

"That's the way it is here in Malibu. It burns, it comes back, and we're resilient and strong."