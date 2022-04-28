Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Malnourished kids crowd hospital as Ethiopia hit by worst drought in 40 years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Malnourished kids crowd hospital as Ethiopia hit by worst drought in 40 years

Malnourished kids crowd hospital as Ethiopia hit by worst drought in 40 years

A malnourished child due to ongoing drought, rests inside a mosquito net at the Gode Referral Hospital, in the town of Gode, Somali Region, Ethiopia, Apr 26, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Tiksa Negeri)

28 Apr 2022 10:00PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2022 10:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GODE, Ethiopia: Malnourished children are flooding into the paediatric ward of the main hospital in Ethiopia's Gode city as the worst drought for 40 years has forced many families to leave their homes to search for aid.

On Tuesday (Apr 26), Reuters saw a dozen malnourished children in Gode General Hospital. Paediatrician Mohammed Amin said that numbers started to spike around five months ago.

"So far, we have treated 140 malnourished children and from this four have died," he said. "This figure is only those who came to us and get treatment and doesn’t include those in the camp."

Last year, the hospital received 188 malnourished children, but now they saw that in a single month, he said, adding that many families were arriving with several malnourished children.

The Horn of Africa region is facing the driest conditions in more than four decades after three consecutive rainy seasons failed, according to the United Nations' World Food Program (WFP).

The World Food Program said around 15 million people need food in the Horn of Africa, a figure that could rise to 20 million by the end of the year.

"There’s been a series of climate shocks which has compounded the food insecurity situation," said Claire Nevill, spokeswoman for WFP.

Many families have left their home to seek aid. Nimo Mohammed, a 35-year-old mother of nine who is about to have another baby, now lives with her entire family in a camp in Ethiopia's southeastern Somali region.

Abdurahman Bishar, 8 months old, is weighed at a clinic at the Higlo camp for people displaced by drought, in the town of Gode, Somali Region, Ethiopia, Apr 26, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Tiksa Negeri)
A health worker takes a measurement of 8-month-old Abdurahman Bishar, at a clinic for malnourished children, at the Higlo camp for people displaced by drought, in the town of Gode, Somali Region, Ethiopia, Apr 26, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Tiksa Negeri)

More than 10,000 people are getting aid there - most of them women and children. They are living in makeshift houses made of sticks and covered with plastic sheets or clothes.

"This drought has knocked out myself and my entire family,” Nimo told Reuters.

"Maybe our children eat once a day but the adults we may not eat for days so that the children can eat."

Related:

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

drought climate change

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us