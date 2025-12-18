US plea deal talks continue for Malone Lam, the Singaporean accused of leading crypto theft ring

WASHINGTON: A plea deal could still be in the offing for Singaporean Malone Lam, whom the United States has accused of being the ring leader of a criminal gang that stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency.

At a status hearing in a Washington, DC federal court on Wednesday (Dec 17), Lam’s lawyer, John Patrick Pierce, said discussions with the government remain ongoing.

“We do want to give best efforts at a resolution, and I believe Mr Hart and I can do that in good faith,” Pierce said, referring to Assistant United States Attorney William Hart.

A motion was filed the day before Lam’s hearing for Hart to replace Assistant United States Attorney Kevin Rosenberg, who had overseen the sprawling case since its inception.

The details of the new offer for a plea deal, which the government put forward in mid-November, were not disclosed.

But both parties agreed to reconvene on Jan 12, 2026 at 9.30am (10.30pm, Singapore time) to update the court on the status of plea deal negotiations.

In the meantime, Pierce said he would move forward with procuring a court-approved computer so Lam can review the "unwieldy" amount of evidence in the case.