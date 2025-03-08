Trial date set for Singaporean Malone Lam, who's accused of stealing US$230 million in cryptocurrency

WASHINGTON DC: The Singaporean man accused of stealing and laundering US$230 million worth of cryptocurrency will go on trial on Oct 6 in the United States.

Malone Lam’s trial date was set after he appeared in court in Washington DC on Friday (Mar 7), wearing a green prison jumpsuit.

The 20-year-old had previously requested a “speedy” legal process.

The prosecution expects to have a new indictment related to the case in the next 30 to 45 days, said Assistant US Attorney Kevin L Rosenberg. He added that he expects the trial to last around two weeks.

After the court hearing on Friday, one of his defence lawyers, Scott Armstrong, said in a statement to CNA: “Malone Lam looks forward to exercising his right to trial by jury in this case.”

Lam is being held in a prison in Virginia. More pre-trial hearings are expected in the coming months and he will have an opportunity to enter a formal plea at these hearings.

Together with accomplice Jeandiel Serrano, Lam is accused of taking 4,100 bitcoins from a “high net worth investor” by pretending to be a Google support team member.

US prosecutors have described the scam as "one of the largest cryptocurrency thefts from a private individual ... in the history of the United States".

Serrano, a 21-year-old from Los Angeles, did not appear in court.

For each offence, Lam faces up to 20 years in jail, a fine of up to US$250,000, or up to twice his gains from the scams.