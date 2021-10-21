Man charged with 'terrorist' murder of British lawmaker Amess

LONDON: British police charged Ali Harbi Ali, 25, with murder of lawmaker David Amess, who was stabbed to death on Friday (Oct 15) at a meeting in his constituency, saying it was an act of terrorism.

Amess's murder has shocked Britain's political establishment coming five years after another lawmaker was murdered, prompting calls for increased safety for members of parliament.

"We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations," Nick Price, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division.

"He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."