Man charged with 'terrorist' murder of British lawmaker Amess
Members of the Anglo-Iranian community and supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) attend a memorial service to pay tribute to slain British lawmaker David Amess in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament in central London on Oct 18, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Tolga Akmen)

21 Oct 2021 07:57PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2021 07:57PM)
LONDON: British police charged Ali Harbi Ali, 25, with murder of lawmaker David Amess, who was stabbed to death on Friday (Oct 15) at a meeting in his constituency, saying it was an act of terrorism.

Amess's murder has shocked Britain's political establishment coming five years after another lawmaker was murdered, prompting calls for increased safety for members of parliament.

"We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations," Nick Price, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division.

"He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

Ali, the son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia, is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' court later on Thursday.

"There has been considerable speculation in the media about the background, history and motivation of the man now charged," said Matt Jukes, London police's Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations.

"I understand the huge level of public interest in this case, but now a charge has been brought, it is vitally important that everyone exercises restraint when commenting on it publicly, to ensure future court proceedings are not prejudiced in any way."

Source: Reuters/nh

