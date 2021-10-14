Man armed with bow and arrow kills five people in Norway attacks

KONGSBERG: A man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people and wounded two others in southeastern Norway on Wednesday (Oct 13), police said, adding that they had arrested the suspect.

The motive for the attack, which took place in several locations in the town centre of Kongsberg, was not yet known, but police said terrorism could not yet be ruled out.

Local police official Oyvind Aas said he could "unfortunately confirm" that five people were dead. The two wounded were in critical care units in hospital but their lives did not appear to be in danger, he told a news conference.

One of the wounded was an off-duty police officer who had been in a store, one of the several places attacked.

"The man who committed this act has been arrested by the police and, according to our information, there is only one person involved," Aas told the news conference.

He said that "given how events unfolded, it is natural to assess whether this is a terrorist attack".

"The arrested man has not been interviewed and it is too early to say anything about his motives," he said, adding that "all possibilities were open".

Norway's intelligence service PST had been alerted, spokesman Martin Bernsen told AFP. "It is all conjecture at the moment," he said when asked about the possibility of a terrorist motive.