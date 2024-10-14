Man arrested near Trump rally in California on gun charges

A man arrested at a security checkpoint near Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's California rally on Saturday (Oct 13) faces gun charges after he was found in possession of two guns and a high-capacity magazine, authorities said on Sunday.

The 49-year-old man, a resident of Las Vegas, was stopped in a black SUV by deputies from the Riverside County sheriff's office on Saturday and taken into custody without incident, according to the office.

"The incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event," the sheriff's office said in a press release.