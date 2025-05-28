Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Liverpool parade crash

A MILLION PEOPLE

With most people off work for the Spring Bank Holiday, officials estimated that around 1 million people descended on the 16km parade route to watch the Liverpool team travel through the city on an open-top bus with the Premier League trophy.



Liverpool last won the league in 2020, ending a 30-year wait, but fans were unable to celebrate due to lockdowns during the pandemic.



Police said the car hit the spectators as the event was winding down. In the aftermath, a Reuters photographer saw emergency services carrying victims on stretchers and in their arms to nearby ambulances.



One source told MailOnline that it looked like the driver panicked when he realised he was in the crowd and people started banging on his car.



The driver, who was sounding his horn, reversed and then accelerated forward, according to reports from other witnesses.



Police were unusually quick to describe the man they arrested, saying around two hours after the incident he was a "53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area".