Man convicted of attempting to assassinate Trump sentenced to life in prison

FORT PIERCE, Florida: Ryan Routh, the man accused of hiding in the bushes of a Florida golf course with a semi-automatic rifle to try to assassinate Donald Trump less than two months before the 2024 US election that returned him to the presidency, was sentenced by a judge on Wednesday (Feb 4) to life in prison.

Routh, 59, was convicted by a jury last September of five criminal counts, including attempted assassination after serving as his own defence lawyer at trial. US District Judge Aileen Cannon handed down the sentence in Fort Pierce, Florida.

"It's clear to me that you engaged in a premeditated, calculated plot to take a human life," Cannon said.

Shackled at the hands and wearing beige prison garb, Routh gave a rambling address at the sentencing hearing that did not touch on any facts of the case but instead focused on foreign wars and Routh's desire to be exchanged with political prisoners abroad.

Prosecutors had recommended a life sentence while Routh had asked the judge, a Trump appointee, to impose a 27-year term.

Martin Roth, Routh's lawyer, said during the hearing that Routh was a troubled and complex person but that he had a "very good core" and cared deeply about the well-being of others.

Roth told reporters after the hearing that he plans to appeal Routh's conviction and sentence.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement that Routh will never walk free again.

"Ryan Routh's heinous attempted assassination of President Trump was not only an attack on our President - it was a direct assault against our entire democratic system," Bondi said.