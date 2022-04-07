Logo
Man dies crashing car into Russian embassy in Romanian capital
Man dies crashing car into Russian embassy in Romanian capital
Police officers stand guard as crime scene investigators check the area where a car crashed into the gate of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest, Romania, on Apr 6, 2022. (Photo: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS)
07 Apr 2022 04:28AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 04:28AM)
BUCHAREST: A driver died ramming his car into the gate of the Russian embassy in Bucharest early on Wednesday (Apr 6), police in the Romanian capital said in a statement.

A video recorded before firefighters arrived showed the front of the car in flames as it remained wedged in the gate.

It was unclear whether the crash was an accident or deliberate.

During recent weeks, several Russian embassies elsewhere in Europe have been targeted by protesters angered by the invasion of Ukraine.

Police said they were investigating and did not release the identity of the driver.

Romania said on Tuesday it would expel 10 Russian diplomats who are not acting in accordance with international rules, joining other European countries to have done so in recent days.

Nearly 624,860 Ukrainians have fled to Romania since Russia invaded their country on Feb 24, and around 80,000 are still in Romania.

Source: Reuters/ec

