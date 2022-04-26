The man who evacuated 200 people from Mariupol in a battered red van

KYIV: As Russian forces tightened their siege of Mariupol and missiles rained down, Mykhailo Puryshev drove into the city six times last month to evacuate its citizens, somehow surviving despite his red van being all but destroyed.

The 36-year-old Ukrainian, who once ran a nightclub in the city, said he evacuated more than 200 people on his six perilous trips and others began to join him in convoy into his hometown.

Russia last week claimed control over the ruins of the strategic port city, subject to some of the most intense attacks of the war, despite hundreds of Ukrainian forces still being left there sheltering in the catacombs of a vast steel works. Ukraine says about 100,000 civilians are stranded in the city.

Privately organised trips like Puryshev's have been a lifeline for starving civilians as repeated attempts to set up humanitarian corridors failed.

"When I first went (on Mar 8), the city was like a cloud of smoke, like a bonfire ... The last time I went it was just ash with the black coal of buildings ..." Puryshev said.

Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a special operation to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.

Puryshev published online videos of his trips that offered a rare glimpse into the city. Mobiles do not work there and information is scant.

His bus, which his friends chipped in to buy especially for the evacuations, had its windshield, three side windows and a side door destroyed in a strike, he said. "Thank God no one was inside."

He repaired the van between trips.

"The bus came under shelling, a strike, mortar, rifle fire, to be honest, there are so many marks of war on it."