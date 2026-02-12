Manchester United's Jim Ratcliffe apologises for 'language' on immigration

LONDON: Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe apologised Thursday (Feb 12) for his "choice of language" after saying the "UK has been colonised by immigrants".



The billionaire businessman, founder and chairman of the Ineos chemicals company, made the remarks in a television interview in which he suggested "huge levels of immigration" to the UK had harmed the economy.



But following calls for Ratcliffe to apologise, including from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the 73-year-old said: "I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth.



"My comments were made while answering questions about UK policy at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, where I was discussing the importance of economic growth, jobs, skills and manufacturing in the UK."



He added: "My intention was to stress that governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills, industry and jobs so that long-term prosperity is shared by everyone.



"It is critical that we maintain an open debate on the challenges facing the UK."

"INFLAMMATORY AND DIVISIVE"

A spokesman for Starmer reacted by saying: "The prime minister asked for an apology, and one's been issued, and it's absolutely right that Jim Ratcliffe has apologised for that language."



Pressed on whether Ratcliffe's apology went far enough, the spokesman said: "It's for Mr Ratcliffe to speak to his apology ... It's not for me."



He added: "We are of course of the view that there should be a serious debate about immigration, but the prime minister believes in a Britain built for all, and that those comments were inflammatory and divisive."



Ratcliffe told Sky News on Wednesday: "You can't have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in. I mean, the UK is being colonised. It's costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants."



Ratcliffe's comments could lead to a possible disciplinary charge of "bringing the game into disrepute" by England's governing Football Association.



During his Sky interview, Ratcliffe, who said his "unpopular" decisions at Old Trafford were now bearing fruit, cited erroneous statistics that the UK population was 58 million in 2020 and that "now it's 70 million".



Population estimates by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the country's population was in fact 67 million in mid-2020 and just under 70 million in mid-2024.



Hours later, Starmer urged Ratcliffe to apologise for the "offensive and wrong" comments, with Kick It Out, a UK-based body seeking to counter racism in football, reacting strongly to the "disgraceful and deeply divisive" remarks on Thursday.



"In addition to the inaccurate figures mentioned, it's worth reminding him that Manchester United has a diverse fan base and plays in a city whose cultural history has been enriched by immigrants," Kick It Out said in a statement.



"This type of language and leadership has no place in English football, and we believe most fans will feel the same."



Several United supporters' groups did indeed criticise the comments while the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said that while calling for immigration curbs was "one thing", portraying those who arrived in Britain "as a hostile invading force is quite another".