Mango founder's son says accusation he killed his father 'unfounded'

BARCELONA: Jonathan Andic, son of the founder of the Mango clothing empire, who has been arrested in Spain as part of an investigation into his father's 2024 death, has denied the accusation of murder.

Andic called the allegation "serious, unjust and unfounded" in an open letter to staff published on Tuesday announcing that he will step down as vice president of the fashion giant's board to focus on his legal defence.

"A public narrative has been created based on a view that is biased, distorted and taken out of context, which has created a perception of guilt that has nothing to do with reality," Andic, 45, said in the letter, his first public comment on the case.

"I make this decision sadly, but convinced that it is what's best for the company and for me ... I need to concentrate all my energy on demonstrating my innocence."

Andic was hiking with his 71-year-old billionaire father, Isak Andic, in the Montserrat mountains near Barcelona when the Mango founder plunged to his death on Dec 14, 2024.

Investigators initially treated the death as an accident, but prosecutors reopened the investigation in October 2025, zeroing in on Jonathan Andic.

He was arrested a week ago, then released after posting bail of €1 million (US$1.2 million).