Many civilians still trapped in Mariupol as Russian deadline expires; refugees top 5 million

About 1,000 civilians remain trapped at a steel plant where Ukrainian forces are making their last stand in the besieged city of Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, after a Russian ultimatum to surrender or die expired on Wednesday (Apr 20).

Zelenskyy said conditions in Mariupol, which has seen the worst fighting of the nearly eight-week long war, continued to worsen, though Reuters witnesses said a few dozen civilians managed to leave the city on Wednesday in a small bus convoy.

The United Nations said the total number of refugees who have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb 24 had now topped five million. More than half are children.

Ukraine said it had so far held off an assault by thousands of Russian troops attempting to advance in what Kyiv calls the Battle of the Donbas, a new campaign to seize two eastern provinces Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.

Russia's defence ministry said in its latest bulletin that its forces had carried out strikes on dozens of military facilities in eastern Ukraine and had shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter near the village of Koroviy Yar.

In Mariupol, once a prosperous port of 400,000 people and now a devastated wasteland where corpses lie in the streets, Russia was hitting the last main Ukrainian stronghold, the Azovstal steel plant, with bunker-buster bombs, Kyiv said.

FEW CIVILIANS EVACUATED

Mariupol city authorities had said on Wednesday they hoped to evacuate about 6,000 people under a preliminary accord with Russia - the first in weeks - on establishing a safe corridor.

But the deputy commander of the Azov Regiment in Mariupol, Svyatoslav Kalamar, later told Ukrainian TV that civilians were too frightened to make their way to the agreed evacuation points because Azovstal was under constant bombardment.

Kalomar said several bunkers under the plant still held about 80-100 civilians each.