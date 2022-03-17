Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Many people in Russia are behaving like traitors, says Kremlin spokesperson
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Many people in Russia are behaving like traitors, says Kremlin spokesperson

Many people in Russia are behaving like traitors, says Kremlin spokesperson

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

17 Mar 2022 08:37PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 08:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: The Kremlin said on Thursday (Mar 17) that many people in Russia were showing themselves to be "traitors" and pointed to those who were resigning from their jobs and leaving the country.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the comments a day after President Vladimir Putin delivered a stark warning to Russian "traitors" who he said the West wanted to use as a "fifth column" to destroy the country.

"In such difficult times ... many people show their true colours. Very many people are showing themselves, as we say in Russian, to be traitors," Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

He was asked about Putin's remark that Russia would undergo a natural and necessary "self-cleansing" as people were able to "distinguish the true patriots from the scum and the traitors".

Peskov said: "They vanish from our lives themselves. Some people are leaving their posts, some are leaving their active work life, some leave the country and move to other countries. That is how this cleansing happens."

The Kremlin leader's comments were welcomed in parliament by Gennady Zyuganov, the head of the nominally opposition Communist party that often backs Putin on important matters of policy.

"We need to defeat the fifth column that is entrenched inside and is ready to stab us in the back any minute," he said. "All these troubles started in 1991 when (modern Russia's first president Boris) Yeltsin (and) his clique sold and betrayed the country."

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us