Asia’s appetite for Canada’s ‘liquid gold’ grows but supplies at risk from climate change

QUEBEC: Maple syrup has long been a symbol of Canada, with friends and families gathering at sugar shacks across Quebec during springtime to create maple taffy - a sweet treat on a stick made by rolling fresh syrup onto snow.

The ritual is part of a cherished seasonal tradition that lasts six to eight weeks between March and April, when maple farms open their doors to visitors.

Now, maple syrup is gaining popularity far beyond North America as demand rises across Asia.

Traditionally poured over pancakes, it is increasingly being used in Japanese marinades, South Korean pastries and Southeast Asian desserts such as pandan cakes.

The shift reflects a broader global appetite for natural sweeteners and premium food products.

CHALLENGES FROM CLIMATE CHANGE

For many producers, 2026 has been a strong year so far.

“We’ve had monster runs. (The sap from our maple trees) just comes. It almost overwhelms you. It’s a little hard on the nerves,” said David Hall, president of the East Monteregie Maple Syrup Producers.

For Hall and others, maple syrup production is a family legacy passed down through generations.

But while demand is growing, producers in Quebec - the heart of the global maple syrup industry - are facing mounting challenges from climate change.