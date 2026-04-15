New trial over Maradona's death begins in Argentina

ADDICTION STRUGGLES

The defendants - doctors, psychologists and nurses - are accused of homicide with possible intent by pursuing a course of action despite knowing it could lead to death over the decisions they made regarding Maradona's care.



That includes the decision allow him to convalesce at home instead of in a hospital.



They risk prison terms of between eight and 25 years if convicted.



The defense maintains that the flamboyant Maradona, who battled cocaine and alcohol addictions for decades, died of natural causes.



"If there's one thing that has been ruled out, it's a malicious criminal plan to kill Maradona," Vadim Mischanchuk, lawyer for psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, told Radio Con Vos at the weekend.



The passing of the man, who was revered for his preternatural talent and charisma, plunged Argentina into mourning in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Tens of thousands of people queued to bid farewell to him as his body lay in state at the presidential palace.