New trial over Maradona's death begins in Argentina
Prosecutors accused Diego Maradona’s medical team of negligence that allegedly led to his death.
SAN ISIDRO, Argentina: A new trial over the death of football legend Diego Maradona began Tuesday (Apr 14) in Argentina, 10 months after a scandal involving a judge caused the first trial to collapse.
Maradona, considered one of the world's greatest players, died in November 2020 at the age of 60 while recovering from surgery for a brain clot.
His seven-strong medical team is accused of gross negligence causing his death during his home convalescence.
Prosecutor Patricio Ferrari on Tuesday told the court Maradona was treated by a "group of amateurs" who committed "all kinds of omissions," resulting in conditions he described as "cruel."
Maradona's daughters, Dalma, Gianinna, and Jana, as well as his former partner Veronica Ojeda, were present in the packed courtroom in the northern Buenos Aires suburb of San Isidro for the start of the proceedings.
Maradona died of heart failure and acute pulmonary edema - a condition where fluid accumulates in the lungs - two weeks after going under the knife.
The larger-than-life former Boca Juniors and Napoli striker, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 1986, was in agony for hours at the end of his life, according to forensic experts.
"Diego Maradona began to die 12 hours before his actual death. Anyone who thought to transfer him to a clinic in a car or ambulance during his last week would have saved his life," prosecutor Patricio Ferrari told the court on Tuesday.
Maradona, considered one of the world's greatest players, died in November 2020 at the age of 60 while recovering from surgery for a brain clot.
His seven-strong medical team is accused of gross negligence causing his death during his home convalescence.
Prosecutor Patricio Ferrari on Tuesday told the court Maradona was treated by a "group of amateurs" who committed "all kinds of omissions," resulting in conditions he described as "cruel."
Maradona's daughters, Dalma, Gianinna, and Jana, as well as his former partner Veronica Ojeda, were present in the packed courtroom in the northern Buenos Aires suburb of San Isidro for the start of the proceedings.
Maradona died of heart failure and acute pulmonary edema - a condition where fluid accumulates in the lungs - two weeks after going under the knife.
The larger-than-life former Boca Juniors and Napoli striker, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 1986, was in agony for hours at the end of his life, according to forensic experts.
"Diego Maradona began to die 12 hours before his actual death. Anyone who thought to transfer him to a clinic in a car or ambulance during his last week would have saved his life," prosecutor Patricio Ferrari told the court on Tuesday.
JUSTICE FOR "GOD"
In his opening statement, the lawyer of Dalma and Gianinna Maradona, Fernando Burlando, displayed a stethoscope.
"This small instrument, so important to medicine, was never placed on Maradona's chest between November 11 and 25 (the two weeks before his death), and his heartbeat was never heard," he said.
Outside the courthouse, about fifty people carrying Argentine flags and signs demanded justice for "D10s" -- a play on Maradona's number 10 jersey and "dios," the Spanish word for God.
Two months into the first trial last year, after hours of sometimes tearful testimony from witnesses, including Maradona's children, the proceedings were ground to a halt by revelations involving one of the three judges.
The judge, Julieta Makintach, was discovered to have taken part in a clandestine documentary about the case, leading to the annulment of the trial.
The new trial, which will run until July at the earliest, will hear from some 120 witnesses.
"This small instrument, so important to medicine, was never placed on Maradona's chest between November 11 and 25 (the two weeks before his death), and his heartbeat was never heard," he said.
Outside the courthouse, about fifty people carrying Argentine flags and signs demanded justice for "D10s" -- a play on Maradona's number 10 jersey and "dios," the Spanish word for God.
Two months into the first trial last year, after hours of sometimes tearful testimony from witnesses, including Maradona's children, the proceedings were ground to a halt by revelations involving one of the three judges.
The judge, Julieta Makintach, was discovered to have taken part in a clandestine documentary about the case, leading to the annulment of the trial.
The new trial, which will run until July at the earliest, will hear from some 120 witnesses.
ADDICTION STRUGGLES
The defendants - doctors, psychologists and nurses - are accused of homicide with possible intent by pursuing a course of action despite knowing it could lead to death over the decisions they made regarding Maradona's care.
That includes the decision allow him to convalesce at home instead of in a hospital.
They risk prison terms of between eight and 25 years if convicted.
The defense maintains that the flamboyant Maradona, who battled cocaine and alcohol addictions for decades, died of natural causes.
"If there's one thing that has been ruled out, it's a malicious criminal plan to kill Maradona," Vadim Mischanchuk, lawyer for psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, told Radio Con Vos at the weekend.
The passing of the man, who was revered for his preternatural talent and charisma, plunged Argentina into mourning in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tens of thousands of people queued to bid farewell to him as his body lay in state at the presidential palace.
That includes the decision allow him to convalesce at home instead of in a hospital.
They risk prison terms of between eight and 25 years if convicted.
The defense maintains that the flamboyant Maradona, who battled cocaine and alcohol addictions for decades, died of natural causes.
"If there's one thing that has been ruled out, it's a malicious criminal plan to kill Maradona," Vadim Mischanchuk, lawyer for psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, told Radio Con Vos at the weekend.
The passing of the man, who was revered for his preternatural talent and charisma, plunged Argentina into mourning in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Tens of thousands of people queued to bid farewell to him as his body lay in state at the presidential palace.
Source: AFP/fs
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