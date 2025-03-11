Maradona medical team on trial four years after football icon's death

BUENOS AIRES: Seven medical staff who treated Argentine football legend Diego Maradona in the days before his death went on trial Tuesday (Mar 11) after being accused of homicide.

Maradona died on Nov 25, 2020, aged 60, while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot, after decades battling cocaine and alcohol addictions.

The defendants risk prison terms between eight and 25 years if convicted on the charge of "homicide with possible intent" – allegedly for pursuing a course of action despite knowing it could lead to the former footballer's death.

In an opening statement Tuesday, the prosecution said it intends to submit "solid" evidence that no member of the team "did what they were supposed to do" in the "horror theater" that was Maradona's deathbed.

The passing of the star of the 1986 World Cup plunged Argentina into mourning in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tens of thousands of people queued to bid farewell to the former Boca Juniors and Napoli striker as his body lay in state in the presidential palace.

More than 100 witnesses, including members of Maradona's family and doctors who tended to him over the years, are expected to take the stand in the long-delayed trial in the Buenos Aires suburb of San Isidro.

The hearings are expected to run until July.