Trump deploys Marines, raising tensions in Los Angeles protests

LOS ANGELES: Hundreds of Marines were due to arrive in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Jun 10) after United States President Donald Trump ordered their deployment in response to protests against immigration arrests and despite objections by state officials.

The 700 crack troops will join National Guard soldiers, amping up the militarisation of the tense situation in the sprawling city, which is home to millions of foreign-born and Latino residents.

The largely peaceful demonstrations - marred by sporadic but violent clashes between police and protesters - were entering their fifth day. The unrest was sparked by a sudden intensification of Trump's signature campaign to deport illegal migrants, with raids conducted on workplaces.

In downtown LA's Little Tokyo neighbourhood at night on Monday, scores of protesters faced off with security officials in riot gear, some shooting fireworks at officers who fired back volleys of tear gas.

Earlier, demonstrators marching with banners and handmade signs yelled "ICE out of LA" and "National Guard go away" - a reference to immigration agents and Guard soldiers.

California officials have stressed that the majority of protesters have been peaceful, and that they were capable of maintaining law and order themselves.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom wrote on X that US Marines "shouldn't be deployed on American soil facing their own countrymen to fulfil the deranged fantasy of a dictatorial President. This is un-American".

Trump, meanwhile, has branded the LA protesters "professional agitators and insurrectionists".

"If I didn't 'SEND IN THE TROOPS' to Los Angeles the last three nights, that once beautiful and great City would be burning to the ground right now," he wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.