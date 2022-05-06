Mariupol authorities say Russia violates ceasefire during evacuation operation

KYIV: Local authorities in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol accused Russian forces on Friday (May 6) of opening fire on a car on its way to evacuate civilians from a vast steel works, killing a fighter and violating a ceasefire agreement.

Russia did not immediately comment on the Mariupol city council's statement. Moscow has denied targeting civilians and had offered a ceasefire to allow the evacuation of civilians trapped in the Azovstal steel plant with Ukrainian fighters.

"During the ceasefire on the territory of the Azovstal plant a car was hit by Russians using an anti-tank guided weapon. This car was moving towards civilians in order to evacuate them from the plant," Mariupol city council said in an online post.

"As a result of the shelling, 1 fighter was killed and 6 were wounded. The enemy continues to violate all agreements and fails to adhere to security guarantees for the evacuation of civilians."

Reuters could not verify the city council's statement.