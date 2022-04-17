Logo
Russia says all urban areas of Mariupol cleared of Ukrainian forces
Russia says all urban areas of Mariupol cleared of Ukrainian forces

A view in the southern port city of Mariupol on Apr 15, 2022, shows a street damaged during the Ukraine-Russia conflict. (File photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko)

17 Apr 2022 02:36AM (Updated: 17 Apr 2022 02:37AM)
The Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday (Apr 16) announced that it had cleared the entire urban area of Mariupol of Ukrainian forces and said that only a few fighters remained in the Azovstal steelworks, the scene of repeated clashes.

In an online post, the ministry said that as of Apr 16, Ukrainian forces in the besieged port city had lost more than 4,000 people, RIA added.

Russian forces have been trying for several weeks to take the port, which is on the Sea of Azov, a body of water to the north-east of the Black Sea.

"The entire urban area of ​​Mariupol has been completely cleared ... remnants of the Ukrainian group are currently completely blockaded on the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant," the ministry said.

"Their only chance to save their lives is to voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender."

There was no immediate reaction from Kyiv to the statement by the Russian ministry, which also said that 1,464 Ukrainian servicemen had surrendered so far.

Moscow said that the total number of what it called "irretrievable losses" suffered by Ukraine totalled 23,367 people, but did not provide any evidence and did not say whether this included only those who had died or who had also been injured.

Source: Reuters/kg

