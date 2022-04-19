Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Mariupol still contested, US official says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Mariupol still contested, US official says

Mariupol still contested, US official says

People walk near buildings damaged in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on Apr 18, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

19 Apr 2022 01:54AM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 01:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: The port city of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine was still contested as Russian appeared to have sent reinforcements into Ukraine in recent days, a senior US defence official said on Monday (Apr 18).

"Our assessment is Mariupol is still contested ... (it) remains under threat from the air but both from missile strikes as well as bombs from the air but even of course artillery," the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters.

The official said there were roughly 76 Russian battalion tactical groups in southern and eastern Ukraine currently, an increase of about 11 in recent days.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us