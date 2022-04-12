Mariupol teen coped by using pen and notepad: 'I drew my fears'

KRAKOW, Poland: When a missile hit one of the residential buildings in the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine, in early March, 14-year-old Karina Ivashchenko took out a pen and a notebook and started to draw.

Living under bombardment after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, Ivashchenko said that drawing and writing not only helped distract her from the war outside but soon became her coping mechanism.

"I drew my fears. I was afraid of the war. I was afraid when they shot in the streets. We were sitting in the basement, all the walls were shaking," Ivashchenko told Reuters in an interview.

Together with their neighbours, Ivashchenko and her family took shelter in the basement of their apartment for almost two weeks. They have since escaped to Poland.

Amidst the noise of air raid sirens, approaching planes, and shelling Ivashchenko found refuge through her art.In her drawings, Ivashchenko portrayed herself as a cartoon character, expressing her feelings, thoughts, and experiences. Some of her illustrations tell of the sounds she heard, while others depict scenes of everyday life in Ukraine.