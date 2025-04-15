Meta chief Zuckerberg testifies at landmark US antitrust trial

WASHINGTON: Meta chief and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg took the stand on Monday (Apr 14) in a landmark US antitrust trial in which his social media juggernaut stands accused of abusing its market power to acquire Instagram and WhatsApp before they could become competitors.

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) attorneys argue that Facebook, since renamed Meta, devoured what it saw as competitive threats.

Zuckerberg was shown an internal Facebook email from 2011 that warned Instagram was a hit on smartphones and could easily copy what his social network offered.

Another 2012 email regarding acquiring Instagram suggested simply keeping the app running without any improvements while Facebook developed its own products, and in doing so avoid upsetting users by shutting it down.

Zuckerberg downplayed those exchanges as early talk before plans for Instagram came together.

The start of the trial in a Washington federal court dashed the hopes of Zuckerberg that the return of President Donald Trump to the White House would see the government let up on the enforcement of antitrust law against Big Tech.

The Meta case could see the owner of Facebook forced to divest Instagram and WhatsApp, which have grown into global powerhouses since their buyout.

"They decided that competition is too hard and it would be easier to buy out their rivals than to compete with them," FTC attorney Daniel Matheson said in opening remarks at the trial.

Meta attorney Mark Hansen countered in his first salvo that "acquisitions to improve and grow an acquired firm" are not unlawful in the United States and that is what Facebook did.