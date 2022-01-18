Mass killer Breivik's parole hearing to begin on Tuesday in Norway

SKIEN, Norway: A Norwegian court will this week hear mass killer Anders Behring Breivik explain why he believes he should be released from prison after spending more than a decade behind bars.

Breivik, a far-right extremist, killed 77 people in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011. He killed eight with a car bomb in Oslo and then gunned down 69, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp.

Breivik, now 42, is serving Norway's maximum sentence of 21 years, which can be extended indefinitely if he is deemed a continued threat to society.

The Telemark court in Skien, southwest of the capital, where Breivik is serving his sentence, will begin hearing the case on Tuesday (Jan 19) after the Oslo state prosecutor's office last year rejected Breivik's application for early release.

"Our position is that it is necessary with (continued) confinement to protect society," the prosecutor in charge, Hulda Karlsdottir, told Reuters.