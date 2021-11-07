Massive whale beaches itself in northern France

CALAIS, France: French animal experts said on Sunday (Nov 7) they were preparing to conduct an autopsy on a 19m-long whale that died after getting stranded at the northern port of Calais.

The fin whale, weighing around 15 tonnes, apparently beached itself after getting injured, a rare phenomenon in the area.

"It is a female, about 30 years old, who ran aground on Saturday," Jacky Karpouzopoulos of the CMNF animal protection group told AFP.

"She was sick but she reached the port of Calais still alive, then she went too close to the rocks and she ran aground."

