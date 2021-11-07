Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Massive whale beaches itself in northern France
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Massive whale beaches itself in northern France

Massive whale beaches itself in northern France

A dead whale stranded in the port of Calais, northern France, on Nov 7, 2021. (Photo: BERNARD BARRON / AFP)

07 Nov 2021 09:33PM (Updated: 07 Nov 2021 09:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CALAIS, France: French animal experts said on Sunday (Nov 7) they were preparing to conduct an autopsy on a 19m-long whale that died after getting stranded at the northern port of Calais.

The fin whale, weighing around 15 tonnes, apparently beached itself after getting injured, a rare phenomenon in the area.

"It is a female, about 30 years old, who ran aground on Saturday," Jacky Karpouzopoulos of the CMNF animal protection group told AFP.

"She was sick but she reached the port of Calais still alive, then she went too close to the rocks and she ran aground."
 

A man stands next to a dead whale stranded in the port of Calais, northern France, on Nov 7, 2021. (Photo: BERNARD BARRON / AFP)

Karpouzopoulos said the whale would be pulled to an area where they could carry out an autopsy on Tuesday.

Fin whales, the second-biggest mammal species in the world after the blue whale, are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Several species of whale populate the waters around France.

Earlier this year, a humpback whale was discovered washed up on a beach in France's Mediterranean south.

Source: AFP/ic

Related Topics

France animals

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us