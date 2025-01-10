Massive Los Angeles fires rage on even as Hollywood blaze retreats

The fire was in retreat, shrinking to about 43 acres, and firefighters were making forward progress, Crowley said. No buildings were lost in the area, a city fire department spokeswoman said, and the evacuation order was lifted.



It was one of at least five separate wildfires burning in Los Angeles County on Thursday morning as powerful winds spread flames across parched ground that has seen no rain for months. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass described it as a "perfect storm" of dangerous conditions.



The two biggest conflagrations - the Palisades and Eaton fires - formed a pincer around the city so enormous that it was visible from space.



The homes of movie stars and celebrities were among those consumed by flames, which tore through some of the world's most lavish real estate.



"We are heartbroken of course, but with the love of children and friends we will get through this," said film star Billy Crystal and his wife Janice, announcing the Pacific Palisades home where they had lived since 1979 had been destroyed.