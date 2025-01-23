Massive new Los Angeles-area fire balloons as winds pick up

CASTAIC, California: Powerful winds and bone-dry conditions were expected to pose a challenge to firefighters battling new wildfires in southern California on Thursday (Jan 23), including a new blaze that swelled over the past day, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate north of Los Angeles.

The Hughes fire, about 80km north of Los Angeles, grew to 4,118 hectares since igniting on Wednesday morning, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said on its website.

The 4,000 firefighters battling the blaze have achieved 14 per cent containment, a measure of the percentage of a fire's perimeter that is under control, Cal Fire added.

Crews fighting the Hughes Fire and two other massive Los Angeles blazes - Palisades and Eaton - were expected to be tested by strong Santa Ana winds of up to 80kmh with gusts reaching 105kmh and humidity levels dropping below 10 per cent throughout the day and into Friday, forecasters said.

"Dangerous fire weather conditions will persist through Friday as fuels remain extremely dry and ready to burn, with Thursday the period of greatest concern," the National Weather Service said in an advisory. "Any fire that starts can grow fast and out of control."